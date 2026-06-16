Iran deal says 'loud and clear' that Tehran won't have a nuclear weapon: Trump

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: US President Donald Trump maintained on Tuesday (Jun 16) that an interim accord with Iran makes clear that Tehran would never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and he also suggested Syria could be better positioned to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Speaking ahead of talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh ​Tamim bin ‌Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump defended the 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran that has yet to be made public.

"The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear," he told reporters, warning that "all hell will rain down" on Iran if it sought to acquire one.

US and Iranian officials are due in Switzerland on Friday to begin detailed negotiations, opening a 60-day window for complex technical talks. These are expected to cover issues such as the future of Iran's highly enriched uranium and the lifting of sanctions.

European allies have voiced concern that an inexperienced US negotiating team could struggle to secure a robust agreement, potentially leading to a prolonged standoff.

In 2015, former US President Barack Obama secured a nuclear deal with Iran in exchange for sanctions relief, a process that took two years to finalise. Trump withdrew the United States from that accord during his first term.

"This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon. His (Obama) deal was a road to a nuclear weapon. My deal, they can't have a nuclear, they get blown up," Trump said.