Trump lashes out at Fed after Warsh backs rate hike; says rates should be '1% or less'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Sep 16) levelled his most pointed — though still indirect — criticism yet at his hand-picked Federal Reserve chief, fuming on social media over the central bank's move to raise interest rates in a bid to calm persistent inflation.

"Interest rates in the United States should be 1 per cent, or less, because we are the best credit in the world — by far," he wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"Lower the interest rates for the United States of America, and fast!" he concluded.

It was the closest Trump has come yet to levelling one of his broadsides directly at Kevin Warsh, though he later told reporters he still had confidence in the man he picked earlier this year to take over the Fed from Jerome Powell, a figure the president frequently derided for not delivering the dramatic rate cuts Trump has routinely demanded.

"I ... talked to Kevin," Trump said, appearing to confirm an interaction with the Fed chief that Warsh himself has so far declined to corroborate. "And I said you might as well vote with the board because it's not going to matter. The board is very hostile. They're very political. They're doing the wrong thing."

Trump, as he has in recent social media posts, also appeared to connect persistent US trade deficits with the borrowing costs set by the central bank, even though the two are largely unrelated. Trump had previously threatened to cut off all trade from countries with which the US had trade deficits if the Fed did not cut interest rates.

"The word “deficit” is nothing more than a fancy word for loss. We are “carrying” almost every country in the world, and that cannot go on any longer," Trump posted on Wednesday.

Trump's screed came shortly after Fed policymakers unanimously agreed on Wednesday to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75-4.00 per cent, an action that Warsh described at a subsequent press conference as "a sober decision, serious decision, responsible decision".

"The plain fact is that inflation is too high and has been for too long," Warsh said.

And rates are likely going still higher. New policy projections showed 16 of 18 policymakers anticipate at least one more quarter-percentage-point hike by the end of this year, with only two of them seeing rates remaining stable from here. Warsh said again on Wednesday that he is opposed to sharing forward guidance and did not submit a projection.