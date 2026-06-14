Trump to meet with Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G7, US officials say

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit in France next week, senior US administration officials said on Saturday (June 13).

Trump is scheduled to travel to Evian, France, for the G7 summit early on Monday after attending Sunday's mixed martial arts event at the White House. He will speak to several European leaders with whom he has squabbled over trade, tariffs, Ukraine and NATO since his return to the White House early in 2025.

Trump will participate in a working session on Tuesday with Zelenskyy and G7 leaders. The meeting comes at a time when Russian advances in Ukraine have slowed, and Ukraine seeks more military funding from its allies.

One of the senior US officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity about Trump's trip, said Russian gains have "more or less stopped."

"We want the war to end as quickly as possible," the official said.