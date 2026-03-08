Trump offers Latin America leaders US missile strikes to hit drug cartels

"THEY HAVE NO MONEY"

Trump doubled down on his recent warnings toward Cuba, whose officials were not invited to the gathering and which he has implied could be "next" after taking out leaders in Venezuela and Iran.



"I'll take care of Cuba," Trump told leaders.



"They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, they have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time," the US president said, adding, "Cuba's in its last moments of life."



That warning comes a week after Trump, with Israel, launched devastating strikes against Iran, sparking a regional conflict, upending the world's energy and transport sectors, and bringing chaos to usually peaceful areas of the Gulf.



Also, this week, the United States and Ecuador announced joint operations to combat drug trafficking that has turned one of the region's safest countries into one of the deadliest in just a few years.



Late Friday, the US military and Noboa separately released video of a house exploding in a forested area of Ecuador, calling it a successful blow against "narcoterrorists."



In addition to Milei, Bukele and Noboa, Trump hosted the leaders of Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago - as well as Jose Antonio Kast, the president-elect of Chile.



The analyst, Mia, pointed to some glaring absences: Mexico and Brazil, which are currently led by leftists Claudia Sheinbaum and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



"Without Mexico and Brazil, it's not going to be very successful in tackling those issues" of narcotrafficking and counterterrorism, she said, given that Mexican cartels play a key role in the trafficking supply chain and Brazil's ports are critical narco-trafficking routes to Europe.