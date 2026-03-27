Trump orders government to pay airport security workers

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 26) he will take executive action to pay 50,000 airport security workers as a deal stalled in Congress to address staff shortages that have snarled travel around the country.
Trump said he was instructing the Homeland Security Department "to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat chaos at the airports. It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!"
Nearly 500 airport security officers have quit since the start of a partial government shutdown in February, the Homeland Security Department said, as a congressional dispute over the department's funding forces Transportation Security Administration officers to work without pay.
It is unclear how long the funding will last or if Trump is tapping funding for the Homeland Security Department approved last year as part of a massive tax and spending bill.
Democrats in Congress have held up funding for DHS while demanding a change in rules governing its immigration operations, after agents in Minneapolis shot and killed US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
Republicans have rejected repeated Democratic proposals to fund TSA separately while negotiating over reforms for how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operate.
The TSA reiterated on Wednesday that the agency could be forced to close smaller airports if staffing issues worsened.
More than 11 per cent of TSA officers, or 3,120 agents, did not show up for work on Wednesday, while much higher absentee rates of 30 per cent or more were seen at New York's JFK, Houston's two airports, and airports in Baltimore, New Orleans and Atlanta.
Chris Sununu, CEO of airline trade group Airlines for America, on Thursday reiterated his call for Congress to quickly resolve the issue. He warned that, even if the US Senate reaches a deal on DHS funding by Friday, "you're still probably looking at a very tough weekend, because it's not going to get finalised" immediately.
Trump has said he could deploy National Guard troops to airports to address security needs.
Senate Republicans and Democrats continue to debate a proposal that would allow funding to resume for TSA and other Department of Homeland Security agencies while keeping some immigration enforcement funding on hold.
TSA is grappling with a school spring-break travel surge that is about 5 per cent higher in volume than last year's. Absences have spiked above 10 per cent in recent days, leading to hours-long delays to get through security checkpoints at some airports.
Hundreds of US immigration agents and Homeland Security Investigations officers began deploying at 14 US airports on Monday to aid security screening.
Some of those agents are now checking IDs with TSA equipment, guarding entrances and exits, assisting with logistics, and engaging in crowd control.
ICE and other law enforcement personnel at DHS are getting paid during the shutdown.