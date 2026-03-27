Trump orders government to pay airport security workers

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 26) he will take executive action to pay 50,000 airport security workers as a deal stalled in Congress to address staff shortages that have snarled travel around the country.

Trump said he was instructing the Homeland Security Department "to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat chaos at the airports. It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!"

Nearly 500 airport security officers have quit since the start of a partial government shutdown in February, the Homeland Security Department said, as a congressional dispute over the department's funding forces Transportation Security Administration officers to work without pay.

It is unclear how long the funding will last or if Trump is tapping funding for the Homeland Security Department approved last year as part of a massive tax and spending bill.

Democrats in Congress have held up funding for DHS while demanding a change in rules governing its immigration operations, after agents in Minneapolis shot and killed US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Republicans have rejected repeated Democratic proposals to fund TSA separately while negotiating over reforms for how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operate.

The TSA reiterated on Wednesday that the agency could be forced to close smaller airports if staffing issues worsened.