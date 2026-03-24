Two dead in New York jet collision, Trump deploys ICE to strained US airports

NEW YORK: Two pilots died in a runway accident that shut New York's LaGuardia Airport and US President Donald Trump deployed armed immigration agents to help with hours-long lines, adding further strain to a US air-travel system already hobbled by personnel shortages and rising fuel costs.

The crash between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia injured dozens of passengers and led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the start of the working week, the latest disruption for airports and carriers that have been knocked off-kilter by a weeks-long budget standoff in Congress.

Travelers have endured hours-long waits at security screening checkpoints in recent days as absentee rates have spiked among Transportation Security Administration employees who have gone without pay for more than a month.

"If you work, you should get your money. Why should that be a problem?" said traveler Edwin Blain, 60, who showed up four hours early to avoid missing his flight at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the nation's busiest, where 42 per cent of TSA agents were absent on Sunday.

ICE DEPLOYED TO AIR PORTS

On Monday, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wearing flak jackets and pistols stood guard in airports in Atlanta, New York and New Jersey, according to Reuters witnesses. They were not wearing the masks that have become a divisive symbol of Trump's immigration crackdown and a subject of negotiations in Congress.

White House immigration czar Tom Homan said agents had been deployed to 14 airports, in cities including New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston.

Authorities said the agents would provide crowd control, but Trump said they could also make arrests - raising concerns that the chaotic raids that have played out on the streets of Minneapolis, Chicago and elsewhere might come to the nation's airports as well.

"They're able to now arrest illegals as they come into the country. That's very fertile territory," Trump told reporters. "But that's not why they're there. They're really there to help."