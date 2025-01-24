Trump says he wants to meet Putin soon to ensure end of Ukraine war

DAVOS, Switzerland: (Jan 23)US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jan 23) that he wanted to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to secure an end to the war with Ukraine and expressed a desire to work towards cutting nuclear arms.



In the run-up to his Nov 5 election victory, Trump declared many times that he would have a deal in place between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not before. His advisers now concede the war will take months to resolve.



"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended," Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday, told the World Economic Forum in Davos by video link.