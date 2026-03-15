Trump says other countries 'must take care' of Hormuz

RELUCTANT ALLIES

In his posts on Saturday, Trump asserted that Iran's military capability had been eliminated but conceded that it was still able to attack the strait.



"It's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are," he wrote.



As he urged nations to send ships to the strait, he added that "the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"



On Friday, the US military heavily bombed targets on Iran's Kharg Island which handles almost all of Iran's crude exports.



Trump threatened to also hit the island's oil infrastructure, which was spared in the strikes, "should Iran, or anyone else," interfere with the passage of ships through the strait.