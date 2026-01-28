Trump says 'time running out' as Iran threatens tough response

"NEW DIMENSIONS OF CRACKDOWN"

In an updated toll, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had confirmed that 6,221 people had been killed, including 5,856 protesters, 100 minors, 214 members of the security forces and 49 bystanders.

But the group added it was still investigating another 17,091 possible fatalities. At least 42,324 people have been arrested, it said.

HRANA warned that security forces were searching hospitals for wounded protesters, saying this highlighted "new dimensions of the continued security crackdown".

HRANA said that a trial in Malard outside Tehran on Tuesday of a man accused over the death of a police officer was the first such hearing linked to the protests. Images of the hearing were broadcast on state television in Iran.

It was a "starting point for a broad series of trials" that would be "aimed at imposing severe penalties on protesters", HRANA said.

Meanwhile, Iran on Wednesday executed a man arrested in April 2025 on charges of spying for Israel's Mossad spy agency, the judiciary said. Rights groups fear some protesters could also face the death penalty.