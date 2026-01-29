Rubio touts progress with Venezuela's new leaders in Senate hearing

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the US Senate on Wednesday (Jan 28) that Venezuela's new leaders were moving toward closer ties with the United States without the immediate need for further US military action, as he publicly faced lawmakers' questions for the first time since the raid to seize President Nicolas Maduro this month.

President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to work with Delcy Rodriguez, a Maduro ally who was sworn in as interim president after his arrest, but previously warned of further military action if her government does not comply with US demands.

Rubio, a former Florida senator and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told a packed Senate hearing room that while Trump would not rule out any options, "we are not postured to, nor do we intend or expect to, have to take any military action in Venezuela," signalling the administration's satisfaction with Rodriguez.

"The only military presence you will see in Venezuela is our Marine guards at an embassy. That is our goal. That is our expectation," Rubio said.

Communications with Venezuela's leaders were "very respectful and productive," Rubio said, adding that he expected the US would soon be able to reopen a diplomatic presence in the country. The US embassy in Caracas has been shuttered since 2019, but the State Department has in recent weeks sent officials to begin preparations for its reopening.