Trump, Starmer trade compliments but underline policy differences

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer exchanged warm words during a meeting on Monday (Jul 28), while also outlining key differences on energy, tax and immigration during a joint media appearance at Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Seated side by side in the ballroom of the Scottish resort, the two leaders praised the UK-US "special relationship" and their personal rapport. Trump, in particular, expressed admiration for Starmer and even praised the prime minister’s family.

"He's been so supportive of us and so strong and so respected, and I respect him much more today than I did before, because I just met his wife and family. He's got a perfect wife, and that's never easy to achieve," Trump said.

Starmer, speaking for a fraction of the 72-minute appearance, responded with light humour. “It’s fantastic to be here – thank you for your hospitality – and to see this amazing golf course. I’ll invite you to a football ground at some stage, and we can exchange sports,” he said.

CLASH OVER LONDON MAYOR, ENERGY POLICY

Despite the cordial tone, the two leaders touched on disagreements, including Trump’s criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom he called a "nasty person" and accused of doing a "terrible job". Starmer, a political ally of Khan, interjected: "He’s a friend of mine, I should add."

Trump also urged Starmer to expand the UK’s domestic oil and gas output and reiterated his opposition to offshore wind farms. “Wind is a disaster. It's a very expensive energy, it's a very ugly energy and we won't allow it in the United States,” Trump said.

Starmer responded: “We believe in a mix,” referring to the UK’s plans for a diversified, carbon-free energy system that includes renewables and small nuclear reactors.

The pair also discussed immigration and tax. Trump credited his hardline stance on immigration and tax cuts with helping him win re-election in 2024. Starmer’s government, meanwhile, is facing economic headwinds and a potential need to raise taxes later this year.