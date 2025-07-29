Trump, Starmer trade compliments but underline policy differences

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer exchanged warm words during a meeting on Monday (Jul 28), while also outlining key differences on energy, tax and immigration during a joint media appearance at Trump’s Turnberry golf course.
Seated side by side in the ballroom of the Scottish resort, the two leaders praised the UK-US "special relationship" and their personal rapport. Trump, in particular, expressed admiration for Starmer and even praised the prime minister’s family.
"He's been so supportive of us and so strong and so respected, and I respect him much more today than I did before, because I just met his wife and family. He's got a perfect wife, and that's never easy to achieve," Trump said.
Starmer, speaking for a fraction of the 72-minute appearance, responded with light humour. “It’s fantastic to be here – thank you for your hospitality – and to see this amazing golf course. I’ll invite you to a football ground at some stage, and we can exchange sports,” he said.
CLASH OVER LONDON MAYOR, ENERGY POLICY
Despite the cordial tone, the two leaders touched on disagreements, including Trump’s criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom he called a "nasty person" and accused of doing a "terrible job". Starmer, a political ally of Khan, interjected: "He’s a friend of mine, I should add."
Trump also urged Starmer to expand the UK’s domestic oil and gas output and reiterated his opposition to offshore wind farms. “Wind is a disaster. It's a very expensive energy, it's a very ugly energy and we won't allow it in the United States,” Trump said.
Starmer responded: “We believe in a mix,” referring to the UK’s plans for a diversified, carbon-free energy system that includes renewables and small nuclear reactors.
The pair also discussed immigration and tax. Trump credited his hardline stance on immigration and tax cuts with helping him win re-election in 2024. Starmer’s government, meanwhile, is facing economic headwinds and a potential need to raise taxes later this year.
LOOKING AHEAD TO STATE VISIT
The meeting came ahead of Trump’s planned state visit to the UK in September, when he will be hosted by King Charles. Trump noted his long-standing acquaintance with the monarch.
"I hate to say it, but nobody does it like you people in terms of the pomp and ceremony," he said. "I'm a big fan of King Charles. I've known him for quite a while. Great guy, great person."
The visit will make Trump the first modern world leader to undertake two state visits to Britain. “This is going to be a historic occasion, and we're all very much looking forward to it,” Starmer said.
Trump’s stop in Scotland concludes on Tuesday when he will inaugurate a new golf course near Aberdeen, named after his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis.