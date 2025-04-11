Trump trade war with China revives recession, bear market fears

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's trade war rattled global markets anew on Thursday (Apr 10) as stocks and oil prices sank amid fears China may once again respond in kind with higher tariffs to match the latest levies imposed by the United States. Battered global markets and anxious global leaders welcomed Wednesday's reprieve when Trump suddenly decided to freeze most of his hefty new duties for 90 days.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tried to further assuage skeptics by telling a meeting of Trump's Cabinet that more than 75 countries wanted to put in place a process for trade negotiations, and Trump himself expressed hope of a trade deal with China.

But the uncertainty in the meantime extended some of the most volatile trading since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 index ended 3.5 per cent lower on Thursday, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.5 per cent. Oil prices fell more than 3 per cent.

The S&P 500 is down about 15 per cent from its peak, and analysts believe stocks are in danger of falling into a bear market due to the uncertainty surrounding tariff policy.

"This has gone from a disorderly selloff to hopefully back to more of an orderly selloff because recession risk is much, much higher now than it was a couple weeks ago," said Adam Hetts, global head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson in Denver.

Bessent predicted that striking deals with other countries would bring more certainty to trade policy over the next 90 days, once "we go through the queue and settle with these countries" which he said would present more favourable terms.

"I don't see anything unusual," he said of the day's market activity.