Trump threatens sales in US of Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump threatened Monday (Sep 7) to block US sales of Canadian plane maker Bombardier unless it builds aircraft in the country, complaining of "unjust and unfair" bilateral trade provisions as he escalates a tariff war.

The angry social media post marks the second stunning potential move by the US leader this year against the manufacturer, which has thousands of its aircraft currently operating in US airlines' domestic fleets.

And it comes on the eve of Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs on a range of US goods beginning Tuesday.

"No more selling Bombardier in the United States!" Trump posted in all caps on his Truth Social platform, although he did not specify how he would achieve a sales halt.

"If they want our market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank'.

"Canada blocks our great American banks and companies" from doing business there, Trump said, adding: "That Era is over!"

The US market accounts for more than half of Bombardier's revenue, Trump said.

Bombardier responded in a statement Monday by saying it creates tens of thousands of jobs across the United States "through the company's growing American footprint as well as within its supply chain made up of approximately 2,800 American companies across 47 states".

"The American aerospace industry is a clear winner on trade and exports," it said. "Bombardier is a strong contributor to the sector."

The Canadian corporation went on to say that its aircraft "are built with American-made components such as engines, avionics and many more key systems provided by great American companies" and that it plans to inaugurate a new facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, later this year.