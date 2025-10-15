Trump urges Hamas to return bodies, says next phase of Gaza deal begins ‘right now’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 14) urged Hamas to release the remaining bodies of hostages held in Gaza, saying it was time to begin the next phase of the ceasefire deal he helped broker during his Middle East tour.

“ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!” he added.

UNCERTAINTY OVER CEASEFIRE DEAL

Trump’s remarks came just hours after returning from a lightning trip to Israel and Egypt, where he hailed a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” and signed a declaration with regional leaders to cement the Gaza ceasefire.

Under the agreement, Hamas freed 20 surviving hostages taken during its Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel, shortly before Trump’s arrival in Jerusalem.

However, Hamas has so far returned only four bodies, while 24 others remain in Gaza, expected to be released as part of the second phase of the ceasefire accord.

A hospital in Gaza said it had received 45 Palestinian bodies handed back by Israel as part of the same agreement to end the two-year war.