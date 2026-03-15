Trump urges world powers to secure Strait of Hormuz

Washington's embassy in Iraq was hit by a drone, security sources told AFP, the second time it has been targeted in the war, and the Emirati consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan was also struck for the second time in a week.



Having earlier vowed that the US Navy would "very soon" start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump appeared to call for reinforcements on Saturday.



"Many countries... will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," he wrote on Truth Social, saying China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK would "hopefully" be among them.



US forces struck Kharg Island on Friday, from which nearly all of Iran's oil is exported, with Trump saying they had "obliterated every MILITARY target", though sparing its energy facilities.



Iran had threatened that US-linked oil and energy firms would be "turned into a pile of ashes" if they were hit.



The strike on Kharg could be a turning point, with both sides escalating the conflict in a bid to force a surrender, analyst Vali Nasr of Johns Hopkins University said on social media.



"The end will likely not be Iranian backing off but inflaming the Gulf."