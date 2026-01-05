Trump says second Venezuela strike possible if government does not cooperate

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jan 4) that the US might launch a second military strike on Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro if remaining members of the administration do not cooperate with his ⁠efforts to get the country "fixed".

Trump's comments to reporters aboard Air Force One raised the possibility of further US military interventions in Latin America and suggested that Colombia and Mexico could also face military action if they do not reduce the flow of illicit drugs to the US.

"Operation Colombia sounds good to me," Trump said. He also said that Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, "looks like it's ready to fall" on its own without US military action.

Maduro is in a New York detention centre awaiting a Monday court appearance on drug charges.

His capture by the US has sparked deep uncertainty about what is next for the oil-rich South American nation.

Trump said his administration will work with remaining members of the Maduro regime to clamp down on drug trafficking and overhaul its oil industry, rather than push for immediate elections to install a new government.