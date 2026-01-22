Trump says meeting Zelenskyy in Davos on Thursday

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine would be "stupid" not to reach a peace deal, adding that he was meeting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos on Thursday.



Trump had earlier said he was meeting with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (Jan 21), despite Kyiv's assertion that the Ukrainian leader, whose country is fighting off a Russian invasion, was not there.



Addressing world leaders at the forum, the US leader had said he would met Zelenskyy "today" and even suggested that he "might be in the audience", but the Ukrainian leader's adviser contradicted that claim.



Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists "the president is in Kyiv", where most of the capital was still without electricity and with residents of 4,000 buildings without heat in sub-zero temperatures after Russian strikes earlier this week.



When Trump was asked by a reporter shortly thereafter if his meeting with Zelenskyy would be on Wednesday or Thursday, he said: "I believe it's tomorrow."



Trump repeated his oft-stated belief that both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy were close to a deal, saying that "too many people are dying" from the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.



"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid - that goes for both of them," said Trump during a short chat with a moderator following his speech.