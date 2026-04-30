Trump warns Iran blockade could last months, sending oil soaring

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said that a US naval blockade against Iran could last months, leading oil prices on Wednesday (Apr 29) to spike to their highest in more than four years.

With diplomacy between Iran and the United States at a standstill after false starts, Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned him of "damaging consequences" if the United States and Israel resume their war on Iran.

Meeting oil executives, Trump contended that the blockade of Iranian ports - which Tehran has demanded must end before any deal - was more effective than bombing.

Trump, at the meeting that took place Tuesday, discussed his efforts "to alleviate global oil markets and steps we could take to continue the current blockade for months if needed and minimise impact on American consumers", a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

Trump, speaking to Axios, said of the naval action on Iran: "They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them."

Brent oil futures soared another 7.6 per cent to US$119.69, the highest price since the early days of the Ukraine war in 2022.

Iran has sought to extract a price for being attacked by exerting control over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which one-fifth of global oil typically transits.

COSTS MOUNT

Trump has faced intense political pressure to end the war, which is unpopular even with much of his base and has increased costs for American consumers paying at the pump.

The Pentagon confirmed to lawmakers on Wednesday that the war has already cost US$25 billion to US taxpayers.

Top US officials including Vice President JD Vance twice aborted trips last week to Pakistan to negotiate with Iran, which has voiced doubts about Trump's sincerity for diplomacy.

Trump again threatened war, posting on social media a mocked-up picture of himself toting a rifle in front of explosions wrecking a desert fortress.

"Iran can't get their act together ...They better get smart soon," Trump wrote. "No more Mr Nice Guy!"