Trump warns Putin over Ukraine as EU fails to agree fresh Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 15) warned Russia it has 50 days to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face fresh sanctions, even as the European Union failed to approve its latest package of measures against Moscow.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not target Moscow despite reports he had privately encouraged deeper strikes inside Russia.

"No, he shouldn't target Moscow," Trump said, adding that he is on "humanity's side" and wants to stop the killing.

Trump defended his 50-day ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing that sanctions and tariffs would kick in against countries that continue to buy Russian oil if no agreement is reached.

"At the end of the 50 days if we don't have a deal, it's going to be too bad," Trump said.

His remarks followed Monday's announcement of a new NATO-backed military aid package for Kyiv. Trump said European countries would fund the supply of US-made Patriot missile systems and other weaponry for Ukraine.

KREMLIN: TRUMP MAY BE DELAYING PEACE

Moscow responded cautiously, saying it needed time to study Trump's comments but warning they could embolden Ukraine to prolong the conflict.

"It seems that such a decision... will be perceived by Kyiv not as a signal for peace but for the continuation of the war," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia has ramped up aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks and has refused ceasefire calls, demanding instead that Kyiv pull out of occupied regions and cease all Western military support.

Despite back-to-back prisoner exchanges, peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv have yielded no major breakthroughs. Russia said it remains open to dialogue but is waiting for proposals from Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines expressed mixed reactions. Some welcomed the promised US weapons, while others questioned Trump’s reliability and warned that vital time had been lost.