Commentary: Vladimir Putin finally got under Donald Trump’s skin

BERLIN: At long, long last, Donald Trump is showing teeth to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Flanked in the Oval Office by a flatterer in the form of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US president announced on Monday (Jul 14) that he’ll be sending lots more weapons to Ukraine, with the twist that the European allies will be paying for them first. It’s a twofer: America Still First, but Ukraine no longer last.

Lest that message was too subtle for Putin, Trump also set another of the deadlines he’s so fond of: If there’s no ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose secondary tariffs of 100 per cent on countries (notably including China and India) that still buy Russian oil and gas, thereby funding the Kremlin’s war machine.

A Bill to that effect is already waiting in Congress for the president’s signal (it envisions punitive tariffs of 500 per cent, but who’s counting). The US government, including members of both parties, finally appears ready again to up the pressure on Moscow to end the killing.

For anybody who last paid attention in February, these gestures must seem like a volte-face. That was when Trump, sitting in the same chair but next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, excoriated his guest for having “no cards” and blamed the victim, Kyiv, for the war instead of the aggressor, Moscow.