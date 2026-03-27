‘Tired of war, war, war’: Turkiye’s Kapikoy crossing emerges as lifeline for Iranians fleeing conflict

SEEKING RESPITE

As the United States-Israeli campaign against Iran enters its second month, and with the country’s airspace closed, escape is no longer as simple as booking a flight.

Instead, many are undertaking arduous journeys by foot, car and train, converging on land borders that have become critical escape routes.

Kapikoy, along the Turkiye-Iran border, is now among the few viable exit points.

The journey itself can be long and exhausting. Bus rides from Tehran take several hours, while train journeys can stretch close to a full day.

But for many, it is a price worth paying for a chance at safety.

Some of those arriving told CNA they have witnessed airstrikes firsthand, with children left too frightened to remain at home. Most declined to appear on camera, citing fears of reprisals.

“There is no surrender for us,” said one Iranian. “We will not surrender even if the whole world stands behind the US and Israel.”

Another said: “We want peace. We are tired of war, war, war.”