‘Tired of war, war, war’: Turkiye’s Kapikoy crossing emerges as lifeline for Iranians fleeing conflict
Weary Iranians continue to arrive in the border town – some fleeing bombardment, others hoping to wait out the conflict in safety.
KAPIKOY, Turkiye: At a remote mountain crossing in eastern Turkiye, Kapikoy – on the border with Iran – has become one of the few remaining routes out of the country amid the ongoing war.
Weary Iranians continue to arrive in the border town – some fleeing bombardment, others hoping to wait out the conflict in safety.
More than 3 million Iranians have been displaced since the war began.
For many, the decision to leave comes only after weeks of fear and uncertainty, as airstrikes intensify and daily life grows increasingly precarious.
SEEKING RESPITE
As the United States-Israeli campaign against Iran enters its second month, and with the country’s airspace closed, escape is no longer as simple as booking a flight.
Instead, many are undertaking arduous journeys by foot, car and train, converging on land borders that have become critical escape routes.
Kapikoy, along the Turkiye-Iran border, is now among the few viable exit points.
The journey itself can be long and exhausting. Bus rides from Tehran take several hours, while train journeys can stretch close to a full day.
But for many, it is a price worth paying for a chance at safety.
Some of those arriving told CNA they have witnessed airstrikes firsthand, with children left too frightened to remain at home. Most declined to appear on camera, citing fears of reprisals.
“There is no surrender for us,” said one Iranian. “We will not surrender even if the whole world stands behind the US and Israel.”
Another said: “We want peace. We are tired of war, war, war.”
Despite the fear and frustration, activity at the Kapikoy crossing has remained orderly.
Turkiye is not currently facing a massive influx of refugees like it did during the Syrian civil war.
Movement across the border is also not entirely one-way.
When CNA visited the crossing, hundreds of people were seen heading back into Iran – returning to family, work or unfinished obligations despite the risks.
Trade, too, continues to flow, with freight trains and haulage trucks still winding through the mountainous terrain.
RIPPLE EFFECTS FELT
About 100km from the border lies Van, the nearest major city.
Home to a sizeable Iranian community, many of its businesses are Iranian-owned.
But the war has taken a visible toll on the local economy.
Hotel occupancy, for instance, has dropped sharply, as visitor numbers from Iran decline.
“Our desire is that the war comes to an end soon,” said Cevdet Ozgokce, president for the East of Turkiye region at Turkish Travel Agencies Association.
“We, as the tourism industry, are one of the most affected sectors. We have a capacity of 30,000 beds in Van. Our facilities that worked at full capacity last year are now almost fully empty.”
Van is also a key transit point, with its airport linking to Istanbul, a major international hub.
Meanwhile, Turkiye has condemned both sides in the conflict and has itself faced incoming Iranian missiles.
Yet for many, it still represents a safer alternative to the dangers they have left behind.