Trump extends pause on striking Iran's energy plants by 10 days

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 26) pushed back his deadline for strikes on Iran's energy assets to Apr 6, saying it was at Tehran's request and that talks were "going very well".

Trump had denied earlier that he was desperate for a deal to end the Middle East war, despite the Islamic Republic's cool response to an American peace plan.

"Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the fake news media, and others, they are going very well," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Last Saturday, Trump had initially given Iran 48 hours to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, threatening to destroy its power plants, but he has now extended the deadline twice.

"As per the Iranian government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of energy plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, Apr 6, 2026, at 8pm, Eastern Time," he posted.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff told a cabinet meeting earlier of "strong signs" that Tehran was ready to negotiate, confirming publicly for the first time that Washington had passed a 15-point "action list" to Tehran through Pakistani officials.

"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction," Witkoff said.