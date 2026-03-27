Oil climbs, stocks slide as Iran war uncertainty reigns

RIVAL PLAN

Washington was said to have presented a 15-point plan to end the war. Tehran's state-run TV reported officials had put forward their own five conditions for hostilities to end.



On Thursday, Trump said taking control of Iran's oil was an option, as Washington had done after ousting Venezuela's leader in a military operation.



Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed Thursday that indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran were being held, using Islamabad as an intermediary.



"Pressure on energy prices, shipping flows and broader financial conditions remains one of the few meaningful sources of leverage (Iran) retains," said Saxo Markets' Charu Chanana.



"There is therefore little incentive to relinquish that leverage prematurely, particularly if market stress strengthens its negotiating position," she added.



The OECD on Thursday cut its eurozone growth outlook and forecast higher inflation for 2026 as energy prices have skyrocketed.



The conflict has also weighed on German consumer sentiment heading into April, a survey showed Thursday, adding to the woes facing Europe's top economy.



France, which holds the G7 Presidency, will on Monday host a meeting bringing together the group's finance ministers, energy ministers and central bank governors.