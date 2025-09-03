UAE official warns West Bank settlement plans are 'red line' for Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates warned Israel on Wednesday (Sep 3) that any annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for Abu Dhabi that would severely undermine the spirit of the Abraham Accords that normalised relations between the two countries.

"From the very beginning, we viewed the Accords as a way to enable our continued support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state," Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, told Reuters.

"That was our position in 2020, and it remains our position today."

The comments marked the UAE's strongest criticism of Israel's conduct since the start of the Gaza war in 2023.

In August, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that work would start on a long-delayed settlement that would divide the West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, a move his office said would "bury" the idea of a Palestinian state.

The Palestinian government, allies and campaign groups condemned the project, calling it illegal and saying the fragmentation of territory would rip up any peace plans for the region.

"We call on the Israeli government to suspend these plans. Extremists, of any kind, cannot be allowed to dictate the region’s trajectory. Peace requires courage, persistence, and a refusal to let violence define our choices," said Nusseibeh.