Africa's largest lake, Victoria, is choking on plastic waste

KAMPALA: On the shimmering waters of Lake Victoria, a floating island made from waste drifts gently near the shores of Luzira, a suburb of Uganda’s capital Kampala.

The patchwork raft – a mosaic of discarded plastics intertwined with creeping plants and encircled by wooden fencing – is more than an eye-catching oddity; it is a living experiment in environmental restoration.

Built from plastic waste collected from the lake and woven together with vegetation and eco-friendly materials, the platform is created and manned by environmentalist James Kateeba.

The plants growing on the structure extend their roots into the lake, where they act like a living filter, drawing in impurities and gradually helping to revive the fragile ecosystem.