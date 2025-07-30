Logo
UK airports disrupted by air traffic control issue
UK airports disrupted by air traffic control issue

UK airports disrupted by air traffic control issue

A British Airways passenger plane takes off behind houses at Longford near Heathrow Airport, west London, Britain, on Jan 28, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

30 Jul 2025 11:46PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2025 12:06AM)
LONDON: Britain's air traffic controllers reported a technical issue that disrupted flights at major airports in London and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday (Jul 30), though later said the issue had been resolved.

"Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area," NATS, the country's air traffic control provider, said in a post on X.

Heathrow Airport said all departures had been paused, and Gatwick Airport said the issue had affected all outbound flights across the UK.

"There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved," it said in a statement on X.

London City Airport also posted on X that flights there were affected by the same issue.

Edinburgh Airport also said departures were currently being held awaiting further information from NATS.

In August 2023, flights across Britain were disrupted after the automatic processing of flight plans malfunctioned.

Britain's aviation regulator last year said NATS needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the meltdown, after airline bosses said it cost them over £100 million (US$133 million) in refunds and compensation

Source: Reuters/ec

