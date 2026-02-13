UK nursery worker jailed for sexually assaulting children and filming abuse

LONDON: A British nursery worker was jailed for 18 years on Thursday (Feb 12) for sexually assaulting young children in his care and filming the attacks, in what the sentencing judge described as "utterly wicked, perverse and depraved" abuse.

Vincent Chan, 45, in December admitted sexually abusing four girls, who were aged between two and four, between 2022 and 2024 while working at a nursery in north London.

He pleaded guilty to a total of 26 offences, including five counts of sexual assault by penetration and four counts of sexual assault by touching.

Chan also admitted taking indecent images of the children he abused and making indecent images relating to thousands of images found on his devices.

He later pleaded guilty to a further 30 charges, including taking indecent images and outraging public decency relating to when Chan worked in a London school between 2007 and 2017.

Chan sat in the dock at London's Wood Green Crown Court, as a statement was read in court on behalf of the mother of one of the girls he abused, which said: "She was harmed at a time when she should have been safe."

Judge John Dodd told Chan: "You, Vincent Chan, chose to breach the trust placed in you by parents and indeed your fellow staff members ... you did so in the most despicable of ways."