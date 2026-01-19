UK PM says 'need to do more' to protect children from social media

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (Jan 19) said greater protections were needed for children on social media, and the country was looking at Australia's world-first ban for under-16s.

Starmer told a press conference that "no options are off the table" when asked about restricting social media for younger people, adding he was also concerned about the amount of screen time for young children.

Politicians in Britain, France and elsewhere are mulling restrictions after Australia last month became the first nation to prohibit under-16s from using social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

"I think we need to do more to protect children, and that's why we're looking at a range of options and saying that no options are off the table," said Starmer, who is reportedly awaiting more evidence from Australia's ban before considering similar restrictions.

Some 60 MPs from Starmer's Labour party wrote an open letter on Sunday, urging the prime minister to change tack and block access for under-16s over concerns about the harms to young people's mental health.

"Successive governments have done far too little to protect young children from the consequences of unregulated, addictive social media platforms," the lawmakers said.