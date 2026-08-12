UK 'on course' to record warmest summer for second year in a row

LONDON: Britain is "on course" to chalk up its warmest summer on record for the second year running, the UK's Met Office weather agency said Tuesday (Aug 11) as the country braced for its fifth heatwave of the season.



"The UK is on course to record its warmest summer on record for mean temperature, with only average conditions needed for the remainder of August to surpass the record set only last year," the Met Office said in a statement.



Britain last year sweltered through its hottest summer on record with a mean temperature of 16.10C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76C set in 2018.



The current average temperature for the summer, from Jun 1 to Aug 10, was already at 16.48C, the Met said.



"Another record-breaking summer now looks increasingly likely for the UK, following the second-warmest June, and second-warmest July on record and yet another heatwave imminent," said Met senior scientist Mike Kendon said.



"These statistics are a clear reminder - if one were needed - of the stark changes that we are seeing in the UK's climate."