Russian warship fires 'warning shots' at UK yacht in Channel

RUSSIA "BARING TEETH"

Steve Prest, an associate fellow at the RUSI think tank and retired British navy commodore said the warning shots could have been the warship "getting a bit nervous".



"However, in the context of what's been going on with the (Russian) Dark Fleet, the Royal Marines seizing that ship, I think this is the Russians baring their teeth," said Prest in written comments shared with AFP.



Labour MP Tan Dhesi, head of the parliamentary defence committee, warned that delays in defence investment, and the resignation on Thursday of UK defence minister John Healey over a defence spending row, "have slowed us down at a time when we need to invest in defence".



The UK-registered yacht alleged that the Russian vessel had fired the warning shots at a distance of approximately 500 yards (450m).



No injuries or damage was reported by the yacht, which was continuing its journey after a welfare visit by a seaboat dispatched from British naval vessel HMS Tyne.



It is understood another British naval vessel, HMS Mersey, was monitoring the Russian ship at the time.



The UK's Royal Navy said it had deployed multiple patrol ships in April to monitor the Grigorovich, which reportedly escorted tankers part of Russia's "shadow fleet" of sanctions-busting ships through the Channel.



It added that the frigate had escorted Russian-flagged ships "heading to and from the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Baltic".