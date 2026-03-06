British PM says UK to send more fighter jets to Gulf, relationship with US 'still special'

"SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP IS IN OPERATION"

The "special relationship" between Britain and the United States remains intact and they continue to share intelligence, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said at the news conference, after Donald Trump rebuked him for hesitating to support US strikes on Iran.



After initially refusing to allow the United States to use British bases for the US-Israeli campaign, Starmer has come under personal attack from the US president, who said the British leader was "not Winston Churchill".



Starmer defended his decisions both to withhold initial access to bases, and then to participate in "defensive" operations against Iran, once Tehran had responded by attacking its neighbours.



"The special relationship is in operation right now," Starmer said. "We are working together in the region, the US and the British working together to protect both the US and the British in joint bases, where we're jointly located and we're sharing intelligence on a 24/7 basis in the usual way."