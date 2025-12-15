Ukraine drops NATO goal as Trump envoy sees progress in peace talks

BERLIN: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to drop Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance as he held five hours of talks with United States envoys in Berlin on Sunday (Dec 14) to end the war with Russia, with negotiations set to continue on Monday.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said "a lot of progress was made" as he and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner met Zelenskyy in the latest push to end Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II, though full details were not divulged.

Zelenskyy's adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said the president would comment on the talks on Monday once they were completed. Officials, Lytvyn said, were considering the draft documents.

"They went on for more than five hours and ended for today with an agreement to resume tomorrow morning," Lytvyn told reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy offered to drop Ukraine's goal to join NATO in exchange for Western security guarantees.

The move marks a major shift for Ukraine, which has fought to join NATO as a safeguard against Russian attacks and has such an aspiration included in its constitution. It also meets one of Russia's war aims, although Kyiv has so far held firm against ceding territory to Moscow.

"Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more. A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," Witkoff said in a post on X.

The talks were hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who a source said had made brief remarks before leaving the two sides to negotiate. Other European leaders are also due in Germany for talks on Monday.

"From the very beginning, Ukraine's desire was to join NATO, these are real security guarantees. Some partners from the US and Europe did not support this direction," Zelenskyy said in answer to questions from reporters in a WhatsApp chat.

"Thus, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, Article 5-like guarantees for us from the US, and security guarantees from European colleagues, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - are an opportunity to prevent another Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said.

"And it is already a compromise on our part," he said, adding that the security guarantees should be legally binding.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine officially renounce its NATO ambitions and withdraw troops from about 10 per cent of Donbas, which Kyiv still controls. Moscow has also said Ukraine must be a neutral country and no NATO troops can be stationed in Ukraine.

Russian sources said earlier this year that Putin wants a "written" pledge by major Western powers not to enlarge the US-led NATO alliance eastwards - shorthand for formally ruling out membership to Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other former Soviet republics.

Sending Witkoff, who has led negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on a US peace proposal, appeared to be a signal that Washington saw a chance of progress nearly four years after Russia's 2022 invasion.

Under pressure from Trump to sign a peace deal that initially backed Moscow's demands, Zelenskyy accused Russia of dragging out the war through deadly bombings of cities and Ukraine's power and water supplies.

A ceasefire along the current front lines would be a fair option, he added.