Ukraine deploys units to five Middle East countries to intercept drones

KYIV: Ukraine has deployed military units to five Middle Eastern countries to help protect critical and civilian infrastructure against drones, Ukrainian security council secretary Rustem Umerov said on Friday (Mar 20) after visiting the region.

He said the teams had been sent to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, which have come under fire during the Iran war. Further steps for "long-term security cooperation" have been outlined with each of the five nations, he said, without giving details.

"Ukrainian military specialists are operating in each of these countries under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council," Umerov wrote on X.

Kyiv has said nearly a dozen countries have sought its help and advice in defending against cheap kamikaze drones, which Iran is using against its Gulf neighbours. Russia has launched similar drones at Ukraine since its 2022 invasion, and Kyiv has developed its own advanced interceptor drone capabilities.

Although Gulf states operate sophisticated US-made air defence systems, the missiles they use are in short supply and they cost much more than Iran's Shahed drones.

Moscow has bombarded Ukraine with nearly 60,000 Shaheds and similar systems. It initially bought thousands of them from Iran, before establishing its own production facilities to make them under licence. Ukraine has also launched drone attacks against Russia, although on a smaller scale.

UKRAINE WANTS MONEY AND TECHNOLOGY IN RETURN

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week Kyiv wanted money and technology in return for its help in the Middle East, although this still had to be agreed.

Zelenskyy has said the US was among the nations that sought Kyiv's help, and that Ukrainian specialists had been sent to a US military base in Jordan. He said there were over 200 Ukrainian military experts in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump, who has a rocky relationship with Zelenskyy, has denied that Washington needs Kyiv's help in downing drones.