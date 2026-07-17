Bitter row splits Ukraine's military leadership after defence minister ousted

"NEW RULES"

A soldier serving in Ukraine's army told AFP the political chaos in Kyiv could hit the war effort.



"For some, replacing a minister is merely a political reshuffle. For us, it can determine whether a needed drone arrives on time, whether essential equipment is purchased," they said, asking to speak anonymously to criticise the decision.



In a public statement, Syrsky tried to stem the criticism, defending his results and calling to "focus on the war".



But one of his most senior commanders - a rumoured possible successor - came to Fedorov's defence and called for the pace of reform to continue.



Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapaty said the army "needs change" and "new rules" as he thanked Fedorov for "not being afraid to tackle issues".



In Kyiv, AFP reporters saw more than a thousand people gathered on a central square, singing Ukraine's national anthem, waving Ukrainian and European Union flags and chanting "shame" and "bring Fedorov back".



Analysts said Zelenskyy had backed his trusted army chief over an outsider defence minister at a key moment of the war.



Fedorov's backers cast the removal as retribution for trying to shake up the system and weeding out graft.



"He fell out with various generals and with different drone suppliers. In other words, he really did start implementing many useful reforms that threatened certain vested interests," said political analyst Anatoliy Oktysiuk.



He added that Zelenskyy had "undermined himself politically" by moving against Fedorov.



The deputy commander of Ukraine's air force, Pavlo Yelizarov, resigned in protest.



And some lawmakers were trying to thwart his removal, refusing to hold a vote on a replacement for Fedorov.