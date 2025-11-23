US, Ukraine and European officials hold Geneva talks on Trump plan to end war

GENEVA: Officials from Europe, the United States and Ukraine gathered in Geneva on Sunday (Nov 23) to discuss a draft plan presented by Washington to end the Ukraine war, after Kyiv and its allies voiced alarm over what they saw as major concessions to the aggressor Russia.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had until Thursday to approve the 28-point plan, which calls on Ukraine to cede territory, accept limits on its military and renounce ambitions to join NATO.

For many Ukrainians, including soldiers fighting on the front lines, such terms would amount to capitulation after nearly four years of fighting in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Since the plan was announced, there has been considerable confusion about who was involved in drawing it up. European allies said they had not been consulted.