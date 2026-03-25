Russia's vast daytime drone attack kills three, wounds 30 in Ukraine

KYIV: A rare Russian daytime drone attack on Ukraine killed three people, wounded several dozen and set a building in the historic centre of the western city of Lviv aflame on Tuesday (Mar 24), officials said, following an overnight bombardment that killed five.

More than 550 drones were launched at Ukraine in the middle of the day, Ukraine's air force said, an abrupt change from Russia's usual tactic of launching similarly massive aerial attacks at night during its more than four-year-old war.

It followed an earlier attack overnight in which it fired hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles. Taken altogether, Russia had launched nearly 1,000 long-range drones at Ukraine since Monday evening, Kyiv said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

UNESCO SITE HIT, CASUALTIES MOUNT

Video footage posted online showed a drone crashing into an old building next to a church in the historic centre of Lviv, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the Polish border, and Warsaw said it scrambled fighter jets.

Twenty-two people in the city were wounded, officials said.

The attack stunned residents of Lviv, which lies closer to Vienna than to the nearest active frontline on the other side of Ukraine. Although it has seen some lethal bombardments during the war, they are far less frequent than in other major cities.

Tetiana Kachkovska, a local resident, saw the drone glide past the fifth floor window of her workplace.

"My hands were shaking, my legs were shaking," she recalled. "You can't get used to this."

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said a residential building was hit by a second drone, while debris from a third drone fell in a street.

"Russia is attacking a crowded city centre in broad daylight," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X.

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said part of the Bernardine monastery complex in the historic centre of Lviv, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, had been damaged.