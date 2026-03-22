Ukraine says talks to resolve war will continue in US on Sunday

Ukrainian and US negotiators trying to move towards a settlement of the four-year war pitting Kyiv against Moscow opened their latest round of talks in Florida on Saturday (Mar 21), with more discussions planned through the weekend.

Russian representatives were not present at the meeting.

"We continued discussing key issues and the next steps within the negotiation track," chief Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov wrote on social media platform X.

"Particular attention was paid to aligning approaches for further progress toward practical results."

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met at two sets of US-brokered talks in the United Arab Emirates this year and a round in Geneva last month. Moscow and Kyiv agreed on prisoner exchanges, but no breakthroughs were achieved.

The White House described the latest meeting as "constructive", with discussions "focused on narrowing and resolving remaining items to move closer to a comprehensive peace agreement".

Umerov, a senior Ukrainian security official, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there would be further talks on Sunday.

The US negotiating team is led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Witkoff, commenting on the talks on X, said the US side welcomed "the continued engagement toward resolving the outstanding issues, recognising its importance to broader global stability".

He thanked Trump "for his continued leadership in advancing the efforts." Umerov thanked the US "for consistent work" in pursuing the talks.

Zelenskyy, speaking earlier in his nightly video address, said pursuing the talks was critical to clinching a deal.

"It is important for all of us in the world that diplomacy continues and that we are trying to end this war ... No one wants this war," he said.

"The most important thing is to understand how ready the Russian side is to move toward a real end to the war and whether they are prepared to do so honestly and decently," Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian president told reporters on Friday the US and Ukrainian working groups would focus on bilateral documents and discuss a wide-ranging drone deal.