Ukraine's Zelenskyy will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara for talks on Thursday

KYIV/BRUSSELS: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will be waiting for Russian leader Putin in Ankara on Thursday (May 15) for talks.

President Putin hasn't yet said whether he will be at the talks, which US President Donald Trump has urged the two sides to attend as part of Washington’s effort to stop the 3-year war.

Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv that he will be in Ankara on Thursday to conduct the negotiations. He will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the two will wait for Putin to arrive, he said.

Zelenskyy said he would “do everything to agree on a ceasefire, because it is with (Putin) that I must negotiate a ceasefire, as only he can decide on it.”

The Ukrainian leader added that if the Russian leader doesn’t show up, European and US leaders should follow through with threats of additional and heavy sanctions against Russia.

Washington has been applying strong pressure on both sides to come to the table since Trump took office in January with a promise to end the war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the planned meeting between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, and there could be good results, says US President Donald Trump.

European leaders have threatened to impose massive sanctions - that would need US support - on Russia's President Vladimir Putin if he did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine within days.

That pledge failed to move Putin, who instead called for direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15.