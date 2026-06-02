UN chief says vital to keep UN force in Lebanon after current peacekeepers depart

UNIFIL currently counts some 7,500 peacekeepers from nearly 50 countries. They are deployed in south Lebanon near the Blue Line, the 120-kilometer de facto border between Lebanon and Israel, where they are now in the middle of the Israel-Hezbollah war.



A Lebanese official requesting anonymity told AFP that after UNIFIL's mandate ends on December 31, Lebanon's preference is to still have "an international presence under the umbrella of the UN".



A second Lebanese official said it was "crucial" to have some kind of UN force resembling UNIFIL, "maybe with some downsizing or mission changes."



UNIFIL has been a buffer between Lebanon and Israel since 1978, but its presence has not been enough to prevent repeated outbreaks of conflict.