COP30 host urges unity as summit heads for final showdown over fossil fuels

BELEM: The host of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil urged countries to unite for a deal on Friday (Nov 21) as a showdown loomed in the summit's final hours over whether the accord should set the world on a clearer path away from fossil fuels.

"This cannot be an agenda that divides us," COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago told delegates in a public plenary session at the conference before releasing them for further negotiations.

"We must reach an agreement between us."

The rift over the future of oil, gas and coal underscored the difficulties of landing a consensus agreement at the annual conference, which serves as a perennial test of global resolve to avert the worst impacts of global warming.