UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday (Dec 12) to demand an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the immediate release of all hostages.

The ceasefire demand in the resolution - adopted with 158 votes in favour in the 193-member assembly - was expressed in more urgent language than one urging an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza that the body "called for" in October 2023 then "demanded" in December 2023.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding but carry political weight, reflecting a global view on the war. The United States, Israel and seven other countries voted against the ceasefire resolution, while 13 countries abstained.

The world body also threw its support behind the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, adopting a second resolution with 159 votes in favour to deplore a new Israeli law that will ban UNRWA's operations in Israel from late January.

It demanded that Israel respect UNRWA's mandate and "enable its operations to proceed without impediment or restriction." The US, Israel and seven other countries voted no, while 11 countries abstained.

"The messages we send to the world through these resolutions matter. And both of these resolutions have significant problems," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the assembly.

"One rewards Hamas and downplays the need to release the hostages, and the other denigrates Israel without providing a path forward to increasing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians," he said.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon last week accused the UN of having "an obsession with vilifying Israel," while Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour described Gaza as the "open, painful wound for the human family."