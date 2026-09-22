US halts flights at busy East Coast airports, says fiber line cut at construction site

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration halted traffic on Monday at busy US East Coast airports, snarling more than 1,000 flights after a telecom circuit failed and a backup fibre cable was accidentally cut.

The issue at one point forced a halt to incoming flights at all three major New York-area airports as well as Philadelphia and Boston and two smaller airports in the New York area.

The flights were halted on the day that 130 world leaders and dozens of ministers were arriving in New York for the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The incident demonstrated the fragility of the aging US air traffic control system, which Congress awarded US$12.5 billion for upgrades last year.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said a replacement circuit had also failed but said they were resuming traffic to John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport. He said it was not clear when flights might resume at airports in Philadelphia and Newark.

A ground stop at Boston, which stopped accepting flights because of spillover volume, was also lifted.

The FAA will not restart the system for incoming flights at the affected airports "until we make sure the airspace is safe," Bedford said.

The loss of communications was tied to some frequencies at a Philadelphia air traffic control facility that handles air traffic for the airports, Bedford said. Then authorities discovered that a backup fibre line was accidentally cut by a construction crew in New Jersey.