New York's LaGuardia airport faces second day of delays, cancellations after collision

NEW YORK: New York's LaGuardia airport is facing significant delays and cancellations for the second straight day following the deadly collision on Sunday (Mar 22) night between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck on the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it does not expect one of the two runways at the New York airport to reopen until Friday.

FlightAware, a flight tracking site, said 221 flights, or 20 per cent, had been cancelled and 214 delayed as of 9.45am EDT.

The FAA warned of major delays throughout the day. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chair Jennifer Homendy said she plans to hold a press conference later in the day on the investigation and detail some findings from the cockpit and flight data recorders that were recovered from the CRJ-900 jet operated by regional partner Jazz Aviation.

The NTSB plans to interview an air traffic controller who was juggling another emergency in the run-up to the crash.

The accident, which happened while landing, killed both pilots and seriously injured another nine people. It has revived concerns over limited air traffic control staffing at major US airports.

Homendy said the collision shortly before midnight on Sunday happened during an overnight shift for the controller.