Investigators probe controller as part of investigation into fatal LaGuardia airport collision

NEW YORK: Investigators probing the deadly collision of an Air Canada Express jet with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport said on Monday (Mar 23) they wanted to interview an air traffic controller who was juggling another emergency in the run-up to the crash.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters at LaGuardia that the controller would be one part of the investigation by the independent federal agency, which would "rule nothing out".

The accident during landing, which killed both pilots and seriously injured another nine people, has revived concerns over air traffic control staffing shortages at major US airports and the need for more funding to modernise safety systems.

Homendy said the collision shortly before midnight on Sunday happened during an overnight shift for the controller, who would typically be removed from duty after such an accident.

"It’s pretty traumatic for that air traffic controller as well," she said. "We'll want to interview that air traffic controller as well as others that were in the tower or maybe not even in the tower."

US air safety experts said communications between the plane that was landing, the controller and the trucks would be key areas of the investigation.

There were 80 runway incursions by vehicles or pedestrians during the quarter ended December 31, up from 54 in the same period a year earlier, Federal Aviation Administration data shows.

The NTSB, which has sounded the alarm about close calls and runway incursions for years, last month found the deadly January 2025 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter was caused in part because the high workload "degraded controller performance and situation awareness".

Air crashes typically are caused by multiple factors and the NTSB said it had recovered the Air Canada Express jet's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder for analysis.