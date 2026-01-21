US approves US$2.3 billion sale of aircraft, torpedoes to Singapore

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday (Jan 20) announced the approval of a US$2.3 billion sale of P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, torpedoes and related equipment to Singapore.

"The proposed sale will improve Singapore's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible maritime force capable of deterring adversaries," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

It will "enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia", DSCA added.

The State Department approved the possible sale of the equipment to Singapore, and DSCA provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

Singapore announced its decision to acquire four Boeing P-8As in 2025, during Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing's visit to the US, where he met Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

Designed for maritime patrol, the aircraft comes equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Its suite of sensors and radar systems allows it to be deployed in a range of maritime missions.

It can also be deployed for search and locate missions and is fitted with advanced avionics featured in the civil Boeing 737 aircraft.

The planes will replace the existing Fokker-50s - which have been in use for over three decades - and could enter service in the early 2030s, said Mr Chan then.

This is part of the first phase of the Singapore Armed Forces' refresh of its maritime security capabilities, he added.

In response to a parliamentary question in September about the acquisition, Mr Chan said the planes would strengthen the Singapore Armed Forces' maritime situation awareness and ability to counter sub-surface threats.

Those operating the planes will also have opportunities to train with partner nations operating the same platform, he said, adding that specific training plans were being developed at that point.

The US, the United Kingdom and Australia are among the countries operating the Boeing P-8A.