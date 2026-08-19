Trump pauses tariffs on Canadian imports, Carney says key work remains

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump announced late on Tuesday (Aug 18) he was putting a three-day pause on new 50 per cent tariffs set to go into effect on Canadian goods at midnight, saying the two countries had reached a deal.

An hour later, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement that "substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done".

Trump said in his post on Truth Social that he paused the tariffs "based on the fact that Canada and the USA, subject to the finalisation of documents, have a DEAL".

Trump and Carney spoke on Tuesday afternoon, their second conversation this week, and their negotiators have been involved in weeks of intense, opaque talks.

"While we continue this work, Canada remains focused on building a stronger, more independent and more competitive economy at home," Carney said in his statement.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's office said the deal will include "comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment", and other provisions.

In a proclamation posted on the White House website, Trump said he had received Canada's commitment to address US concerns related to duties on dairy products, alcoholic beverages and motor vehicles.

US officials provided no further details and the Canadian government did not confirm any contents of an agreement.