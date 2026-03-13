Top US, China economy officials to meet for talks in Paris

WASHINGTON: Top economic officials from the United States and China are set to convene in Paris, the Treasury Department said Thursday (Mar 12), ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in April.



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in France between March 15 and 16, the department said.



US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is also expected to attend the talks, his office confirmed to AFP.



"Thanks to the bonds of mutual respect between President Trump and President Xi, the trade and economic dialogue between the United States and China is moving forward," Bessent said in a statement.



The gathering of Bessent, Greer and He is widely expected to set the stage for Trump's visit to Beijing, where he is due to meet Xi.



The talks are likely meant to hammer out trade and economic achievements to be announced at the leaders' summit, Fudan University professor Wu Xinbo told AFP.



But they come after a turbulent year in US-China economic ties since Trump returned to the presidency.



Washington and Beijing engaged in an escalating tariffs war in April last year as China pushed back against Trump's sweeping duties against trading partners.