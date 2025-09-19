US comics slam 'censorship' after Jimmy Kimmel pulled

WASHINGTON: Late-night TV comics skewered President Donald Trump and denounced "blatant censorship" after Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was pulled off air over his comments on the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Network ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel "indefinitely" came after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr threatened the licenses of ABC affiliates that broadcast his show.

Stephen Colbert - whose own Emmy-winning Late Show on CBS will be taken off the air next year - opened his Thursday (Sep 18) programme with the words "today, we are all Jimmy Kimmel."

"After threats from Trump's FCC Chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off their air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship," Colbert said.

"With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch, and if ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive," he added.

Colbert's show was axed shortly after he criticised a decision by CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump over an interview with former vice president Kamala Harris.

CBS said in July that cancelling Colbert's programme was a "purely financial decision".

Once a staple for American audiences, late-night talk shows on network TV have seen declining viewership and advertising revenue in recent years amid a trend of cord-cutting.