US defence secretary accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Trump's use

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday (May 21).

The Pentagon will “work to ensure proper security measures” on the aircraft to make it safe for use by the president, said spokesman Sean Parnell. He added that the plane was accepted “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations.”

The gift for Trump came up during President Trump's recent trip to the Middle East.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE,” Trump posted on Truth Social while on the trip.

However, it has raised concerns about the aircraft being a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition on foreign gifts. Critics also note the need to retrofit the plane to meet security requirements, which would be costly and take time.

Trump was asked about the move Wednesday while he was meeting in the Oval Office with South Africa’s president. “They are giving the United States Air Force a jet,” Trump said.

The Republican president has presented no national security imperative for a swift upgrade, rather than waiting for Boeing to finish new Air Force One jets in the works for years.