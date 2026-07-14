Oil hits four-week high as US-Iran conflict escalates

Oil prices rose on Tuesday (Jul 14) to their highest in four weeks, after the US reimposed a naval blockade of Iran and as renewed attacks between Washington and Tehran heightened concerns over energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude rose to its highest since Jun 12 and WTI to its highest since Jun 16 - before the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict on Jun 17.

Brent crude futures were up US$2.89, or 3.47 per cent, at US$86.19 per barrel at 11.58am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose US$1.53, or 1.96 per cent, to US$79.67 a barrel.

"Despite signing the memorandum of understanding and having a deal, this did not last for even a few weeks. So that's the concern the market is trying to price right now," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

"What we think is that the peak of the escalation is behind us, but there are upside risks to oil prices if these disruptions continue and that will keep prices in the US$85 to US$90 range."

Hostilities between the United States and Iran intensified this week, as US President Donald Trump reinstated a blockade of Iranian shipping and proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is a critical artery for global energy trade, carrying about a fifth of the world's daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the conflict began.